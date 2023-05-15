Monday, May 15, 2023
Emmad Irfani's son Zaviyaar passes away

Emmad Irfani's son Zaviyaar passes away
Web Desk
2:46 PM | May 15, 2023
Actor Emmad Irfani finds himself engulfed in an unimaginable tragedy. Influencer Shanzaay Sheikh, a dear friend of Emmad, took to Instagram to deliver the heart-wrenching news of the passing of Emmad’s beloved son, Zaviyaar Irfani. The shock and sorrow that have gripped Emmad’s fans and followers are indescribable.

While Emmad has maintained a guarded approach to his personal life, glimpses of his affectionate bond with his wife, Maryam Irfani, and cherished moments with his son, Zaviyaar Irfani, have occasionally graced his Instagram feed. The loss he now endures surpasses any burden a parent should bear, as the weight of the smallest coffins lies heaviest on the heart. May Allah bestow strength upon Emmad, Maryam, and their entire family during this unfathomably challenging time.

In these moments of profound grief, we extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Illaihi Rajioon.

Emmad Irfani, a big name in the entertainment industry, has dedicated numerous years to his craft. His on-screen chemistry with Saba Qamar in the drama series “Cheekh” resonated deeply with millions, eliciting boundless love and admiration. Subsequently, he took on a profoundly despised role in the blockbuster drama “Jalan.”

