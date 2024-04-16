Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Minister reviews Social Welfare Dept’s affairs

APP
April 16, 2024
Lahore

LAHORE   -  Punjab Minister for Social Wel­fare and Bait-ul-Mal So­hail Shaukat Butt, during a meeting here on Mon­day, reviewed the de­partment’s affairs.

Director General Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Amina Munir, division­al directors and officers concerned attended the meeting. The delibera­tions at the meeting were marked by a comprehen­sive exchange of views between Provincial Min­ister Sohail Shaukat Butt and the divisional direc­tors, focusing on critical issues pertinent to de­partmental affairs. At­tentively listening to the concerns raised by di­visional directors from Rawalpindi, Multan, Sar­godha, Faisalabad, Ba­hawalpur, Muzaffargarh, and Sahiwal, Minis­ter Sohail Shaukat Butt promptly directed Direc­tor General Amina Munir to undertake immediate measures for their reso­lution.

In his address, the min­ister reiterated the com­mitment of the Punjab government, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to empow­er marginalized and ne­glected women econom­ically. Emphasizing the pivotal role of skilled and financially independent women in driving eco­nomic progress, he high­lighted ongoing efforts to enhance facilities at Model Children Homes, Kashana, and Chaman, catering to orphans and vulnerable children. Furthermore, the min­ister affirmed the gov­ernment’s pledge to es­tablish shelter homes and state-of-the-art res­idential facilities across all divisions and districts, ensuring comprehensive support for those in need.

CM Maryam’s reforms brought healthy change in health dept: Muhammad Saleem

APP

