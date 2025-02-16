Speakers call for national unity against terrorism

PESHAWAR - The second session of the consultative assembly of political and religious parties, titled “National Unity Against Terrorism,” was hosted by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Saif, stated that this consultative meeting was held on the instructions of PTI’s founding chairman and was attended by leaders of various political and religious parties and schools of thought from across the country. The primary objective of the meeting was to foster national unity against terrorism, consult on sustainable solutions to national issues, and formulate a joint strategy for maintaining peace in the country.

The meeting was attended by leaders of Milli Yakjehti Council Pakistan, the United Ulema Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as prominent scholars and key figures from across the country. The participants unanimously agreed that peace in Pakistan is directly linked to peace in Afghanistan and emphasized that the government should initiate immediate negotiations with Afghanistan in this regard. It was also decided that political and religious parties would work together to promote sectarian harmony, as ensuring peace is the most crucial national requirement at this time. The issue of Kurram district was also discussed in detail, and participants agreed that while it may be a regional issue, its impact could be felt at the national level. Therefore, serious measures are needed for its lasting resolution. The role of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in addressing this issue, as well as the untiring efforts of Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Saif were highly appreciated by the participants. They stressed the need for the government to ensure the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law, while also taking effective measures to prevent human rights violations in the country. The participants agreed that national reconciliation and political stability are essential for peace, prosperity, and economic development in Pakistan. It was decided that all political parties would be brought together on this agenda, and a committee would be formed to establish connections with various political groups.

The efforts of the Chief Minister and the Advisor on Information in organizing this important consultative meeting were commended, with participants highlighting that such initiatives provide a strong foundation for lasting peace, the eradication of terrorism, and the promotion of national unity.

The meeting also emphasized the need to hold similar consultative sessions at the district level across the country. The Milli Yakjehti Council pledged its full cooperation with the provincial government in this effort. Additionally, a decision was made to further strengthen the fight against terrorism by engaging religious scholars in guiding the public through their Friday sermons, ensuring that the message of peace is spread nationwide.

The participants expressed their firm resolve that the nation is united in its fight against terrorism and will collectively strive to eliminate this menace. A demand was also made for holding a grand national conference of political leadership on the issue of terrorism and forming an influential jirga comprising political and religious figures to devise concrete measures for its eradication.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together to establish peace and stability in the country.