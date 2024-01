ISLAMABAD - A special court on Monday tes­tified four more witnesses in the cipher case against for­mer PTI chairman and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The Special Court’s Judge Abual Hasnat Muham­mad Zulqernain heard the case in the Adiala Jail where­in the two accused were pro­duced before him. During the hearing, the court recorded the statements of four wit­nesses including Iqra Ashraf, Imran Sajid, Shamoon Qaiser and Haseeb bin Aziz.