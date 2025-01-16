PTC, BCI partner to promote sustainable cotton production amid declining yields

ISLAMABAD - In wake of declining cotton production in Pakistan, Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) and Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote sustainable cotton production in Pakistan.

Cotton production in Pakistan has been on a constant decline for last many years now. According to the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) report, as of December 31, 2024, the total cotton arrivals in Pakistan stood at 5,452,250 bales, compared to 8,171,082 bales in the previous year, reflecting an overall decline of 33.27 percent in cotton production in 2024. In wake of these alarming numbers the Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) and the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at embedding the Better Cotton Standard System (BCSS) across Pakistan. This strategic partnership aspires to enhance sustainability within the cotton supply chain, encompassing all stages from farm to fashion.

The collaboration between the Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) and the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) aims to promote sustainable and traceable cotton production across Pakistan by raising awareness and encouraging the adoption of the Better Cotton Standard System (BCSS). This partnership will organise workshops and training programmes for stakeholders—including farmers, traders, exporters, brands, trade officials, and public sector representatives—to ensure compliance with national and international trade regulations. Additionally, the initiative seeks to enhance market access for Pakistani Better Cotton both domestically and internationally, explore opportunities to showcase sustainable cotton products in global markets through trade missions and expos, and advocate for policies that support the national embedding of BCSS. The collaboration also focuses on improving Pakistan’s adherence to international trade agreements and environmental standards, such as the European Union Green Deal and GSP+, and developing market linkages by connecting Pakistani producers with international buyers seeking sustainably sourced cotton.

BCI, established in 2009, is the world’s largest cotton sustainability initiative, with nearly a quarter of global cotton licensed under the Better Cotton Standard System. Operating in Pakistan since its inception, BCI collaborates with diverse stakeholders to support farmers in adopting regenerative practices and strengthening supply chain traceability.

Fawad Anwar, Chairman of the Pakistan Textile Council, emphasised the significance of this collaboration. “This MoU represents a pivotal step towards sustainable growth for Pakistan’s textile sector. By integrating the Better Cotton Standard System nationally, we aim to enhance the quality and competitiveness of our cotton in the global market. This partnership will empower our farmers with the necessary tools and knowledge to adopt sustainable practices, ensuring the long-term viability of our cotton industry,” he said.

He further stated, “The global textile industry is increasingly prioritising sustainability. Through this partnership, we are not only aligning with international standards but also positioning Pakistan as a leader in sustainable cotton production. This initiative will open new avenues for trade and strengthen our economy.”

This MoU underscores a shared commitment to sustainability and innovation within the textile industry, promising a prosperous future for Pakistan’s cotton sector in particular and economic growth in general.