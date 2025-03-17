Monday, March 17, 2025
Mirpur-AJK suffers with heavy hailstorm

March 17, 2025
MIRPUR  -  The lakeside city of Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir, was lashed with heavy hailstorm Saturday night, turning the weather coldish at the stage of the departing winter. The hailstorm followed by a downpour lasted for about half an hour with a pause after Saturday. The weather department had predicted intermittent spells of light to moderate rain and snow at most places on both sides of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir state, AJK and IIOJK, on March 15, followed by improvement in conditions from the afternoon of March 16. According to the latest forecast, from March 17 to 25, generally dry weather is likely to prevail across the region, though cloudy conditions are expected on the evening of March 19. In light of the prevailing weather conditions, authorities have issued an advisory for travelers, tourists, and transporters to follow administrative and traffic guidelines.

Additionally, people have been urged to avoid steep and avalanche-prone areas due to potential risks.

The department has also cautioned about the possibility of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at vulnerable spots, especially along hilly and mountainous routes.

