CDWP approves establishment of Danish School in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved the establishment of Danish School at Kuri Road in Islamabad. The CDWP that met with Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal in the chair, granted approval to the project related to education sector namely “Establishment of Danish School at Kuri Road, Islamabad” worth Rs. 6379.065 million, official source told The Nation. The federal government has already allocated Rs 1000 million for the purpose in the Public Sector Development Programme 2024-25. The establishment of a Danish School in Islamabad represents a significant step in tackling the challenges within the education sector. The facility would offer quality education to underprivileged residents and empower learners, strengthen communities, and foster a more equitable and inclusive society.

The facility is part of a region-specific project for establishing a network of such schools and hospitals. Under instructions from the prime minister, the government is going to establish Danish Schools and attached hospitals in parts of Balochistan province, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad Capital territory to provide free quality education and health facilities to the under-privileged classes of these areas. Islamabad, however, will not get the attached hospital under the project, it has been learnt.

According to project details, hospitals will also be established where Danish Schools will be located. Punjab is the only province where Danish School System was first introduced by the then Chief Minister of the province Shehbaz Sharif some over 12 years back.

The Danish School System is serving the poor community of the society and imparting quality education to the students who cannot afford to get admission in schools with higher fees. The Danish System also provides boarding facilities to the poor students in the province.