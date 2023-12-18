Monday, December 18, 2023
“Evolving Dynamics: Gen Asim Munir’s US visit and future of Pak-US Relations”

 BY QAMBER RAZA
December 18, 2023
Opinions, columnist, Newspaper

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Gener­al Asim Munir’s recent visit to the United States represents a pivot­al moment in the evolving military and diplomatic relationship be­tween Pakistan and the US. Amidst rapidly shifting global dynamics, this visit holds symbolic and prac­tical significance, encompassing high-profile meetings that under­score the multifaceted nature of Pakistan-US ties.

The military relationship be­tween these two countries trac­es its roots back to the early Cold War era.

A complex and fluctuating part­nership began in 1950 when Late Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan visited the US. Over the decades, this relationship has navigated through various phases, heavily influenced by regional security dy­namics and global political shifts.

While on his ongoing visit to the US, General Munir met with key US Government and Military officials, including Antony J Blinken, Secre­tary of State, General (Retd) Llyod J Austin, Secretary of Defense, Vic­toria Nuland, Deputy Secretary of State, Jonathan Finer, Deputy Na­tional Security Adviser and Gen­eral Charles Q Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The discussions in the meetings centred on mutual interests, secu­rity concerns on a global and re­gional scale, and existing conflicts. To identify and pursue opportuni­ties for cooperation aligned with common goals, an agreement was reached to maintain an ongoing dialogue.

The dialogue with defence offi­cials primarily focused on coun­ter-terrorism and defence part­nerships as critical areas for collaboration. Both parties em­phasised their commitment to en­hancing communication and ex­ploring options to broaden the scope of their mutually advanta­geous interactions.

General Asim stressed the im­portance of acknowledging and understanding each other’s views on regional security matters and the impact of developments on South Asian stability. In particu­lar, the Army Chief emphasised the importance of addressing the Kashmir issue by internation­al law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

General Syed Asim Munir also met with UN Secretary-Gener­al Antonio Guterres in New York. Secretary General expressed grat­itude for the significant contribu­tions made by the Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agen­cies to global peace and stability.

General Munir reiterated that Pa­kistan remains committed to sup­porting the UN in various endeav­ours. He specifically discussed the ongoing issues in Kashmir and Gaza during his discussions. In ad­dition to the UN Security Council resolutions, the General stressed that the Kashmir conflict must be peacefully resolved to achieve peace in South Asia.

He also denounced India’s at­tempts to alter the status of Jam­mu & Kashmir, which he described as both unilateral and in violation of UN resolutions.

On the Palestine issue, Gener­al Munir reiterated Pakistan’s po­sition and called on the UN Secre­tary-General to rally international support to immediately halt the violence in Gaza, highlighting the importance of a Two-State Solu­tion for a lasting resolution.

General Munir expressed grave concerns about the suffering of in­nocent civilians in conflict zones, emphasising the need for ade­quate humanitarian assistance. 

The UN Secretary-General rec­ognised these concerns and thanked General Munir for visiting the UN Headquarters.

General Asim also interacted with the Pakistani overseas com­munity. He met with Pakistani community members at a recep­tion hosted by the Pakistani Em­bassy.

Army Chief applauded Pakistani overseas communities’ positive role in the country’s development and progress.

Discussions covered a broad spectrum of topics, and Gener­al Asim Munir appreciated ef­forts from the Pakistani diaspora. Moreover, he welcomed and en­couraged the diaspora to invest in SIFC, which is already yielding success on several levels.

Moreover, General Asim Munir mentioned that 21.5 percent of Pa­kistan’s total exports go to the US, ending rumours of special screen­ing and denial of visas.

Army Chief said, “Pakistani dias­pora anywhere around the world is held in high regard as they are ambassadors of Pakistan and con­tribute significantly to Pakistan in varying domains.

Several Pakistani community members expressed pride in the Army’s contribution to Pakistan’s well-being”.

The General extended good wishes to the Pakistani commu­nity as they continue to work to­wards their goals. Additionally, he met Tanweer Ahmed, who gener­ously donated $9 million to NUST in the field of IT development in Pakistan. The Army Chief appre­ciated him and said Pakistan is proud of heroes like him. 

The visit’s significance lies in its potential to enhance cooperation in defence, counter-terrorism, and economic realms. The discussions likely covered economic coopera­tion and the vital role of the Paki­stani diaspora in the U.S., reinforc­ing the business ties between the two countries.

The broader context of General Munir’s visit reflects Pakistan’s ac­tive foreign policy, as evidenced by his recent visits to other key coun­tries, demonstrating Pakistan’s pursuit of diverse international relations. As the 17th Chief of the Pakistan Army, General Munir’s visit to the US represents a contin­uation of historical patterns and a step towards reinforcing and po­tentially redefining the strategic partnership between Pakistan and the US in the contemporary glob­al context. 

This visit encapsulates a strate­gic effort to align mutual interests in a rapidly evolving global land­scape, signalling a potential shift in the dynamics of Pak US rela­tions.

–The contributor is a freelance writer. Alumni of the University of Leeds, UK, and can be reached at razaqamber20@gmail.com).

