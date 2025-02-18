Khussa still a stylish shoe for wedding parties

KANDH0 KOT - The handmade leather shoes have a long history in region especially traditional Khussa and Jutti both for men and women are most popular in our country. Allah Almighty the creature of whole universe has given different skills to human beings for creating unbelievable, marvelous and adorable things throughout the world. With white dress Khussa or Jutti (shoes embroidered) with golden or other threads is the popular attire worn in the various parts of the province. Samejo ans Marwari communities of Kandhkot have been belonging to the skill of Khussa and Jutti for the last several decades, more than 200 artisans of both communities are being affiliated with ‘Khussas and special Juttis’ work. Once had a time when royal families and feudals of the Asian countries particularly Pakistan and India had been keen interest for wearing those embroidery Jutti and Khussa at the time visit or any special event. But now-a-days, the art of embroidery shoes have been found all over the world with different names according to areas and the places. Famous artisans namely Besham Lal Marwai and Bashir Ahmed Samejo told that this was their ancestral business however they have been doing that work for the last 5 to 6 decades while hundreds of their family members had been depending only on the business. They said “Khussa and Jutti “ are types of footwear which are properly used in special events and days such as marriages, henna day, concerts, Eid days and also special gatherings. The both Khussas and Juttis for men and women take two to three weeks although special orders take one and half month. While they use only genuine leather and thread, they informed. Upon the customer’s choice they decorate different colours and styles, beads and the threads. Mostly leather have been purchased from various parts of the country especially Karachi, Lahore, Quetta as well as from Peshawar. All products and various varieties made of hand embroidered and also hand sewed for sewing golden and silver threads and while colourful beads were mostly used for making it. Dozans of the varieties in Khussa including Sindhi, Punjabi, Jacobabadi, Makeshan, Nagrro and others are most popular in Sindh as well as in Punjab. Hence black, navy blue, spring green, violet, grey, purple, orange and particularly red colour is most preferred by the customers. Different qualities and varieties have different prices ranging from 10,000 to 18,000. On special occasions of marriages , gatherings, special events where young girls, boys even old persons prefer like to use traditional Khussas and Juttis. Our products for men and women are exported to national and international level. Replying a question Kaniya Lal and Besham Lal were very excited that with the support of government of Sindh we had visited different parts of the world including India, London, Muscat, Saudi Arabia and Germany. Ibrar Ali and Kamran, the owners of a Khussa shop said that the demand of traditional shoes had been decreasing day-by-day since youngsters now prefer more trendy footwears such as Hush Puppies, Bata, Servis, Urban sole, Stylo, 1st Step, Borjan, Deckers brands, Sketchers, Nike, Adidas, Puma, Ndure and others.