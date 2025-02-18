Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Pakistan aims to lift IT exports to $15b: Shaza Fatima

February 18, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said on Monday that Pakistan is set to become a major player in the digital landscape with enhanced internet connectivity and the launch of 5G technology. Speaking at the event titled “Shaping the Future of Connectivity Beyond 5G,” she announced the government’s target to increase IT exports from $3.2 billion to $15 billion. She said that 5G deployment will significantly contribute to the country’s GDP growth, while addressing existing internet connectivity challenges. She assured that spectrum allocation is expected by May or June, which will lead to improved services. She said that Pakistan is currently assessing investment and cost estimates for the 5G rollout, studying global best practices to ensure a smooth and cost-effective deployment. She also revealed that the world’s largest optical fiber cable has now reached Pakistan and will soon be operational, further enhancing digital infrastructure. Pakistan is working on a project to connect with Central Asia through the Wakhan border, strengthening its role as a regional connectivity hub. The minister noted that over half of Pakistan operates on a 274 MHz spectrum, underscoring the need for expansion to meet future digital demands. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to achieving a $25 billion IT sector target through better connectivity and strategic investments. Reflecting on the country’s economic turnaround, Fatima Khawaja highlighted that two years ago, Pakistan was on the verge of default, but today, the economy has stabilized, markets are steady, inflation is declining, and GDP is on an upward trajectory.

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 341 points

