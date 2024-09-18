Pakistan rises to 136th position in UN e-government index

Pakistan has climbed to the 136th position in the United Nations (UN) E-Government Development Index (EGDI) for 2024, up from 150th place in the 2022 survey.

This advancement marks Pakistan's first entry into the “High EGDI” category, a significant leap from the previous “Middle EGDI” category.

The country's EGDI value has improved to 0.5095, compared to 0.4238 in 2022. Despite trailing behind global leaders such as Denmark (0.9847), Singapore (0.969), and the Maldives (0.6745), this progress is a noteworthy achievement.

Minister of State for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, has reiterated the government's dedication to advancing digital Pakistan. Speaking at an event in Islamabad, she emphasized the importance of collective efforts to spur innovation among the youth. She also stressed the pivotal role of the private sector in achieving this digital transformation.

Shaza Fatima highlighted the government's commitment to providing stable and fast digital connectivity and noted that Pakistan’s ranking has improved by fourteen points. She pointed out that Pakistan is among two Asian countries that have advanced from the middle to the high tier of the EGDI, describing this as a major accomplishment. Additionally, she mentioned significant progress in cyber security, with Pakistan attaining a top-tier status in this domain.