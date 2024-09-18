Shehbaz Sharif accepts King Charles III’s invitation to Commonwealth summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a phone call from King Charles III, who formally invited him to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa next month.

In accepting the invitation, Prime Minister Sharif highlighted the significance of the meeting as it will be the first summit chaired by King Charles III since becoming Head of the Commonwealth. He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the Commonwealth and its values, and emphasized the importance of enhancing intra-Commonwealth cooperation on sustainable development, democratic institutions, and youth empowerment.

Shehbaz Sharif noted King Charles' long-standing dedication to environmental issues and expressed his eagerness to engage with Commonwealth leaders on climate change, given Pakistan's vulnerability to its effects.

The Prime Minister also inquired about the King’s health and conveyed best wishes for the Princess of Wales, who recently completed her treatment. He recalled King Charles' visit to Pakistan as the Prince of Wales and expressed hope that the King and Queen would visit the country again soon.