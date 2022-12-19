Share:

LAHORE-Muhammad Shoaib, Sarah Mehboob and Bilal Asim won their respective titles in the 8th Shaheed Benazir Bhutto National Tennis Championship at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Sunday.

In the men’s singles final, M Shoaib beat Muzamil Murtaza 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 for the title. In the ladies’ singles final, Sarah Mehboob beat Esha Javad 6-0, 6-1. In the U-18 singles final, Bilal Asim beat Ahmad Nael Quershi 6-2, 6-3 to lift the title. Bilal is a student of renowned coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and keen to further excel at national and international level.

The U-12 singles title was won by Hassan Usmani, who beat Shayan Afridi 2-4, 5-3, 4-2 while U-10 singles title went to Shayan Afridi, who beat Hajra 4-1, 4-2. The senior 45 doubles title was clinched by Azeem Khan and Mehmood Khan, who defeated spirited pair of Israr Gul and Rashid Malik 5-7, 6-1, 10-7.