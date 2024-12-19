Mahnoor becomes first Pak female to win US Junior Squash Open

LAHORE - Mahnoor Ali, an 11-year-old squash prodigy, has made history by becoming the first Pakistani female to win the prestigious US Junior Open Squash Championship 2024 in the U-13 category. She secured her remarkable victory with a 3-1 triumph over Egypt’s Linda Elsayed in the final, with set scores of 11/8, 12/10, 5/11, and 11/6. Supported by the BARD Foundation, Mahnoor has steadily risen to prominence on the international squash scene. She previously won gold at the 2024 Australian Junior Open and a bronze medal at the 7th Borneo Junior Open 2023. Her consistent success across global tournaments, including the Hungarian, Lion, and Penang Junior Opens, has earned her an impressive total of 18 gold medals to date. Abdul Razak Dawood of BARD Foundation expressed pride in her achievements. “Young girls like Mahnoor prove that, with the right opportunities, women can excel and inspire future generations.”