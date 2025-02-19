Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Culture & Art Exhibition held at KMU

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 19, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  The students of the BSN sixth semester and Post-RN second semester at the Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Nursing Sciences, Peshawar, organized a “Culture and Art Exhibition.”

The event aimed to promote an understanding of different cultures, foster unity, and highlight the subcultures of Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Various activities were conducted to showcase diverse cultural traditions.

In his address, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq commended the students for their diverse cultural presentations.

He stated that KMU is not only playing a significant role in the advancement of nursing education but also in fostering cultural awareness and providing an enriched cultural environment for students.

Dr Najma highlighted the crucial role of nurses in working within diverse cultural environments. She emphasized that the KMU Institute of Nursing Sciences has always been at the forefront of nursing education and leadership. She added that the exemplary leadership displayed by nursing students during the Cultural Exhibition Day proves that they will achieve prominent positions in their field in the future.

KP Health Dept launches ‘Big Catch-Up’ vaccination campaign

She expressed her hope that students would integrate patients’ cultural values into their care plans, making healthcare more suitable, acceptable, and effective. She further stated that this practice would not only lead to better health outcomes but also strengthen trust and harmony between patients and healthcare providers

OUR STAFF REPORT

