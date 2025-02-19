ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kicks off in Pakistan after nearly three decades

The highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin today, marking Pakistan’s first time hosting a major ICC event in nearly 30 years. The tournament will feature eight teams competing in 15 matches over 19 days.

Defending champions Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the opening match at Karachi’s National Stadium at 2 PM local time. Matches will be held across three venues in Pakistan, Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi while Dubai, UAE, will also host games.

Security and Traffic Plan

The Karachi traffic police have issued a comprehensive traffic management plan to facilitate fans and commuters. Designated parking areas have been allocated, while heavy traffic restrictions will be enforced in key areas around the stadium. More than 5,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure safety.

Grand Opening with PAF Air Show

The tournament’s opening ceremony will feature a spectacular air show by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), with JF-17 Thunder, F-16, and Sher Dil jets performing aerobatic maneuvers.

Where to Watch

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be broadcast in over 80 territories worldwide. In Pakistan, matches will be aired on PTV and Ten Sports, with streaming options on Myco and Tamasha. Other broadcast partners include:

India: JioStar (Live streaming on Jio Hotstar, TV coverage on Star & Network 18)

UAE: CricLife Max, CricLife Max2 (Streaming on STARZPLAY)

UK: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, SkyGO, NOW, Sky Sports App

USA & Canada: WillowTV, Willow by Cricbuzz app (Hindi coverage available)

Prize Money & Official Song

The ICC has announced a total prize pool of $6.9 million, a 53% increase from 2017. The champions will receive $2.24 million, while the runners-up will earn $1.12 million.

Adding to the excitement, the official tournament song, Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke, featuring Atif Aslam, celebrates Pakistan’s rich culture and passion for cricket.

With top teams competing for the prestigious title, fans eagerly await what promises to be a thrilling tournament.