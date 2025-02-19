Three girls killed over property dispute in Sargodha

SARGODHA/Gujrat - Three girls were murdered while three others injured over a property dispute in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, the tragic triple murder took place at Chak No 103 NB, where three women were killed and three others were injured allegedly by their parental uncle and his sons due to a property and family dispute. Upon receiving information of the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf rushed to the crime scene, accompanied by forensic teams, to oversee the investigation. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar and Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar also reached the site with a heavy police contingent.

The deceased have been identified as Qamar Batool, Alishba, and Maryam, while the injured women include Nimra, Mafiha, and Zainab. The injured were promptly shifted to hospital for treatment. The incident, which occurred early Tuesday morning, has sent shockwaves through the local community. Police officials assured that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated.

The DPO Sargodha personally visited the hospital to check on the injured victims and vowed that all culprits involved in this gruesome act would be brought to justice.

Two killed in head-on collision

Two men were killed in a road accident when a motorcycle and a loader rickshaw collided head-on on a single-lane road near Dullanwala, rescue officials said.

The deceased were identified as Nadeem (24), son of Akhter, a resident of Village Dullanwala, and Zain Ali (25), son of M. Iqbal, from Village Monia Thekrian, Dinga Road, Kunjah. A rescue team reached the scene and shifted the bodies to the Rural Health Center (RHC) Dullanwala, where the doctors confirmed their deaths.

PFA discards 1500-liter adulterated milk

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team on Tuesday discarded 1500 liters of adulterated milk during a crackdown launched against adulterators in the district. According to a spokesperson,the PFA team while acting on a tip-off,raided at Bucha Kalan and Jalpana Shahpur and caught two dairy units where fake milk was being prepared by using skimmed milk powder.

The teams caught the culprits red-handed and immediately disposed of 1,500 liters of adulterated milk on the spot. Authorities registered cases against the owners of both dairy units and seized the machinery used in the production of counterfeit milk. Crackdowns against the adulteration mafia would continue to make sure public health and safety,PFA spokesman added.