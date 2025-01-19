Pakistan’s Shayan Afridi grabs ITF Asia U14 Development C’ship title

LAHORE - Pakistan’s promising tennis talent, Shayan Afridi, has made history by winning the ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championship 2025 Week-1 Regional Qualifying Event for South East & East Asia, held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. In a thrilling final, Shayan outplayed the tournament’s second seed, Nicholas Ming En from Singapore, securing a hard-fought victory with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-4. This remarkable win earned Shayan the coveted Week-1 championship title. Expressing pride in Shayan’s accomplishment, Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, Director General of Pakistan Sports Board, praised the young athlete’s outstanding performance. “Shayan’s victory highlights the bright future of sports in Pakistan.” He further reaffirmed the PSB’s full commitment to supporting the growth of athletes and fostering their success on international platforms. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), also extended his heartfelt congratulations to Shayan, calling this victory a major milestone for tennis in Pakistan. “Shayan’s determination and talent have set an example for young tennis players across the nation,” he remarked. Aisam also expressed his gratitude to DGPSB Yasir Pirzada for facilitating the Pakistan 14 & Under team’s participation in Sri Lanka and commended Muhammad Abid, captain of the Pakistan team, for his excellent leadership throughout the tournament. PTF Secretary Col (R) Zia-ud-din Tufail also felicitated Shayan and his family for their hard work and perseverance, which have brought immense pride to the nation. In addition to Shayan’s remarkable victory, Rashid Ali earned a commendable 12th place finish out of 32 participants in the boys’ category. In the girls’ division, Bismal Zia and Hajra Sohail also delivered impressive performances, finishing in 6th and 7th positions, respectively, out of 16 players.