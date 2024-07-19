Heavy rain lashes many Punjab cities

LAHORE - Two children died after heavy rain brought down roof of their house in Gujrat on Thursday morning.

Gujrat was among many cities lashed by hours-long heavy incessant downpour as new monsoon spell hit Jhelum, Samhni, Bhimber, Koh-e-Sulaimani, Sherani and Danasar.

The two children died in a roof collapse incident in Gujrat were aged between five and eight. Meanwhile, the highway linking Zhob with Dera Ismail Khan was closed after heavy landslide occurred on the road.

National Disaster Management Authority’s National Emergencies Operation Centre has anticipated monsoon rain coupled with wind/thundershower in Kashmir, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central and northeastern Punjab till Sunday (July 21) with occasional gaps.

Consequently, Swat, Mingora, Battagram, Mardan, Swabi, Haripur, Abbottabad, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sialkot are expected to receive rain accumulation exceeding 50mm. It may cause increased water flow in local streams and nullahs creating flash flooding situation.

The rainfall may cause urban flooding and increased water levels in nullahs, and strong winds and lightning strikes are also expected.

The NDMA has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.

The public has been advised to take precautions to avoid flooding and to ensure their safety from lightning strikes. Avoid going outside during bad weather and keep a safe distance from electrical poles and wires.