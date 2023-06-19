Child killed, girl injured in road acccident

MIRPURKHAS-A child was killed and a girl was seriously injured in a road accident at Tando Jan Muhammad road near Digri town on Sunday. Report said that a speedy car hit the two children crossing the main road as result Hafiz Hannan son of Muhammd Irfan Abrang died on the spot while girl Hazifa d/o Muhammad Imran sustained serious wounds rushed to taluka hospital Digri where after first aid referred for LMUH Hyderabad due to her serious condition.

The body of deceased child also brought the hospital where after legal formality body was handed over to heirs. Digri police have impounded the involved car and its driver.