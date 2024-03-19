Karachi blackouts

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the persis­tent issue of electricity load shed­ding in Karachi. The frequent power outages have become a sig­nificant source of inconvenience and hardship for the residents of our city. With temperatures rising and the holy month of Ramadan approaching, the impact of these power cuts on households, busi­nesses, and essential services is particularly distressing.

The lack of reliable electrici­ty supply not only disrupts daily activities but also hampers eco­nomic productivity and affects the overall quality of life in Kara­chi. In addition, students struggle to study because of late-night load shedding, causing entire localities to become dark after sunset. This situation makes it difficult for stu­dents to read and write. More­over, businesses face operational challenges, and hospitals grapple with power shortages, putting the well-being and safety of our com­munity at risk.

I urge the concerned authorities to prioritise this issue and take immediate steps to alleviate the suffering of Karachi residents and ensure a reliable electricity supply for all residents of Karachi.

RUKHSANA,

Karachi.