Friday, May 19, 2023
NEPRA likey to rise power tariff for K-E consumers

NEPRA likey to rise power tariff for K-E consumers
Web Desk
11:34 AM | May 19, 2023
National

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to increase the electricity tariff by Rs 5.65 per unit on account of two month fuel adjustment (MFA) for K-electric consumers.

In the application, K-Electric have requested a monthly adjustment for April, seeking an increase of Rs 0.48 per unit. If granted, this adjustment would result in an additional burden of approximately Rs 747 million on the consumers of Karachi.

Furthermore, the companies have also submitted a separate application for a quarterly adjustment from January to March, requesting an increase of Rs 5.17 per unit.

NEPRA is set to review both applications and a hearing is scheduled for May 31 in Islamabad.

