Aaqib Javed steps down from Lahore Qalandars to join Pakistan team as selector

Former Test cricketer has concluded his successful eight-year journey with after being appointed as a selector for the Pakistan national cricket team. Javed, 52, who served as the franchise’s Director of Cricket Operations and Head Coach, was a key figure in transforming the Qalandars into a powerhouse. Under his leadership, the team reached three PSL finals between 2020 and 2023, securing back-to-back titles.

Joining Qalandars in June 2016, Javed played a pivotal role in advancing the team’s Player Development Program (PDP), identifying and nurturing young talent. Reflecting on his time with the franchise, Javed expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to Qalandars' vision: "My journey with has been filled with unforgettable moments. Watching young talent grow through the PDP has been deeply rewarding, and while it’s hard to leave, I’m excited to bring my experience to Pakistan cricket.”

Sameen Rana, co-owner of , praised Javed for his dedication, stating, "Aaqib's unwavering commitment has been vital in shaping the franchise's identity. His work with the PDP and the PSL titles is a proud part of his legacy. Though we part ways, we are thrilled for his new role with the national team and confident he will continue to make a positive impact."

Javed's appointment as a Pakistan team selector marks a new chapter in his career. He aims to apply the same dedication and expertise that brought him success with .