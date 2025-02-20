One window camp for disability certificates & Smart cards held

SUKKUR - The first day of the one window camp, organized by the SPDPA department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) in collaboration with NowPDP an NGO, was conducted here on Wednesday at the Special Education Complex, Sukkur. The camp aims to provide Disability Certificates and Smart Cards under one roof, ensuring a streamlined process for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). A team of doctors from the Health Department participated as members of the medical board, while SPDPA Karachi also contributed its services for the issuance of Disability Certificates.

To ensure convenience, the camp was efficiently managed with guidance services, designated parking, and comfortable seating arrangements.

Regional Director DEPD, Sukkur Region, Abdul Qudoos Memon, Muhammad Daim, Focal Person SPDPA, Addl M.S Altaf Awan, Dr Mansoor Hassan shaikh, deputy director Admin, Ashraf D. M NowPDP, volunteers all facilitated the process. Additionally, NADRA Sukkur extended its cooperation by issuing Smart Cards free of cost to PWDs on the spot.

A large number of PWDs and members of the general public attended the camp to benefit from these services. The final day of the camp will be held tomorrow, with a special focus on students enrolled in DEPD Centers across the Sukkur Region.