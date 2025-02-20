Thursday, February 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

One window camp for disability certificates & Smart cards held

Our Staff Reporter
February 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  The first day of the one window camp, organized by the SPDPA department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) in collaboration with NowPDP an NGO, was conducted here on Wednesday at the Special Education Complex, Sukkur. The camp aims to provide Disability Certificates and Smart Cards under one roof, ensuring a streamlined process for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). A team of doctors from the Health Department participated as members of the medical board, while SPDPA Karachi also contributed its services for the issuance of Disability Certificates.

To ensure convenience, the camp was efficiently managed with guidance services, designated parking, and comfortable seating arrangements.

Regional Director DEPD, Sukkur Region, Abdul Qudoos Memon, Muhammad Daim, Focal Person SPDPA, Addl M.S  Altaf Awan, Dr Mansoor Hassan shaikh, deputy director Admin, Ashraf D. M NowPDP,  volunteers all facilitated the process. Additionally, NADRA Sukkur extended its cooperation by issuing Smart Cards free of cost to PWDs on the spot.

Senate body examines Uraan Pakistan plan

A large number of PWDs and members of the general public attended the camp to benefit from these services. The final day of the camp will be held tomorrow, with a special focus on students enrolled in DEPD Centers across the Sukkur Region.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1739949488.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025