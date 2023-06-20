Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Pakistani infant Hashim Mustafa sets PBR national record for extra ordinary intelligence

Web Desk
8:22 PM | June 20, 2023
Pakistani infant Hashim Mustafa sets a national record at Pakistan Book of Records in the field of extra ordinary intelligence. 

At the age of 1 year 10 months, Hashim can read and knows all alphabets, identify numbers (1-20), shapes, colors, name animals and their sounds, and identify body parts. 

Every child is special in some way or another, but if a child shows extraordinary talent at a very young age, then they are considered gifted children. Gifted children are born with natural abilities well above the average for their age.

Pakistan Book of Records is a true platform where young talent comes up with creative ideas and shows their talent in front of camera to the world. It was established in 2009 in a press conference at Peshawar press club.

