Pakistan U19 edge Afghanistan U19 by 13 runs in UAE Tri-Nation ODI Series

The Pakistan Under-19 cricket team defeated Afghanistan Under-19 by 13 runs in a thrilling encounter during the 4th One-Day International (ODI) of the UAE U19 Tri-Nation Series 2024, held at the ICC Academy on Wednesday.

Batting first, Pakistan U19 set a target of 244 runs in 49.4 overs. Shahzaib Khan top-scored with a solid 78 off 101 balls, supported by Usman Khan's impressive 77 from 88 deliveries. However, the rest of the batting lineup faltered, with no other batsman crossing 30 runs.

Afghanistan's Abdul Aziz and Khatir Stanikzai led the bowling attack, taking three wickets each, while Naseer Khan Maroofkhil and Nooristani Omarzai chipped in with two and one wickets, respectively.

In reply, Afghanistan U19 came close but were bowled out for 231 in 46.4 overs. Uzairullah Niazai fought valiantly with a quickfire 70 off 72 balls, while Faisal Shinozada and Naseer Khan Maroofkhil added crucial runs but fell short of their fifties. The rest of the lineup struggled against Pakistan's disciplined bowling.

Ali Raza starred with the ball for Pakistan, claiming 4 wickets for 57 runs in 10 overs, earning him the Man of the Match award. The victory was built on a solid batting foundation by Shahzaib and Usman, coupled with Raza's standout bowling performance.