Azma meets CDRS Pakistan-USA chief, discusses welfare projects

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Bukhari met CEO Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS) Pakistan-USA Todd Shea in which matters pertaining to ongoing wel­fare projects in Pakistan especially in Punjab- La­hore, House of Blessings for the orphans, Animal Welfare Centres and other affairs were discussed. Todd Shea gave a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing development projects. Head CDRS Lahore Syed Mohsin, Director Fauzia Todd, Muhammad Faizan and others participated in the meeting. Azma, while expressing her views about CDRS wel­fare projects in Punjab, remarked that providing services to the grief-stricken humanity is praise­worthy. She added that ensuring the well-being of humanity plays an important role in the progress of a society. She underlined that according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government aims to lend a helping hand to the downtrodden and destitutes. She acknowl­edged that opening a welfare centre for the orphan children and destitute women in Lahore city is a laudable step initiated by the CDRS.She highlighted that the Punjab government despite its limited re­sources is working immensely for the uplift of the distressed humanity through its welfare projects. CEO CDRS Todd Shea apprised that so far, the or­ganisation had accomplished more than 750 clean water projects in Pakistan. He added “we are open­ing centres for the orphan children and destitute women in Lahore and Islamabad after Rawalpindi and Karachi.” Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for In­formation and Culture Azma Bukhari regretted on Saturday that a fabricated and baseless news about Punjab chief minister had been aired by a private news channel. According to a handout issued here, she said: “We don’t care if the ‘Tonga’ party holds a jalsa.” The minister said the provincial government was not bothered about how many people would come to attend that public meeting. Azma said it was against journalistic ethics to run any news story about the chief minister without confirming its authenticity from the CM Office, spokesperson for the Punjab government and the Punjab Assem­bly speaker. The information minister warned that legal action would be taken against the channel for running fabricated news. She said it was shameful to use the media platform as a propaganda cell of a political party.