Pakistan, Netherlands agree to boost ties

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 21, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The 11th round of Pakistan-Netherlands Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held in Islamabad on Monday.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and Christiaan Rebergen, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of The Netherlands, led the respective sides, said a Foreign Office statement.

The two sides discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest. They expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in bilateral cooperation and resolved to maintain the ongoing engagements in a range of areas including political, economic, trade and investment, climate change, agriculture, water management, dairy & livestock, education and culture.

Underscoring the importance of enhanced trade and economic ties between the two countries, the Foreign Secretary appreciated the role of Netherlands as a major trading partner of Pakistan and encouraged greater Dutch investment in Pakistan.

The two sides also discussed the challenges posed by climate change. It was agreed to maintain close contacts for further enhancement of Pakistan-Netherlands bilateral relations.

