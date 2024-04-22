Monday, April 22, 2024
Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed

April 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   The nation solemnly commemorated the 86th death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Sunday, paying tribute to his struggle and services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent. Born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877, Allama Iqbal is revered as the national poet of Pakistan, affectionately known as Muffakir-e-Pakistan (the thinker of Pakistan), Shair-e-Mashriq (the poet of the east), and Hakeemul Ummat (the doctor of the Muslim Ummah). Allama Iqbal’s profound vision laid the foundation for the concept of an independent nation for Muslims, ultimately culminating in the establishment of Pakistan in 1947.  Renowned for his literary prowess in both Urdu and Persian, his works such as Asrar-e-Khudi, Payam-i-Mashriq, Bang-i-Dara, Bal-i-Jibril, Zarb-i Kalim, and Armughan-e-Hijaz are cherished as masterpieces of literature. On this day, various educational, political, social, and cultural organizations come together to honor Allama Iqbal’s legacy, organizing special programs to illuminate his philosophy, life, and contributions. Revered as a Sufi poet for the modern era, Allama Iqbal’s poetry resonates globally, having been translated into numerous languages, including Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, and English. Iqbal’s enduring legacy continues to inspire generations, fostering a spirit of enlightenment, unity, and patriotism among the people of Pakistan and beyond.

