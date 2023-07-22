Chinese media delegation’s visit to Orange Train reflects CPEC co-op, friendship

LAHORE - A delegation of Chinese state media representatives, comprising eight members, recently embarked on a two-day visit to Pakistan to explore the agricultural cooperation between the two countries under the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During their visit, the delegation was pleasantly surprised to witness the seamless collaboration and friendship between China and Pakistan in the successful operation and maintenance of the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train System (OLMTS).

The visit commenced with an informative presentation about the Orange Line project, highlighting its distinctive features and operations. The Orange Line, Pakistan’s affordable mass transit system, runs above ground, connecting one end of Lahore to the other. In contrast, the Beijing subway system is a rapid underground train network that caters to the entire city, setting a world record with approximately 20 million daily commuters.

The Chinese representatives were taken to the Operations Control Center, where they witnessed the efficient management and coordination of the Orange Line trains by local staff. They were impressed by the commitment to ensuring the smooth operation of the trains, which has made the Orange Line a popular mode of travel among the local community.

The delegation also visited the Equipment and Maintenance Cultural Room, where they gained valuable insights into the advanced tools and equipment used for maintenance purposes. The emphasis on preserving the fleet’s optimal condition showcased the dedication of both China and Pakistan to the project’s efficiency and reliability.

At the stabling yards, the delegates observed skilled engineers meticulously maintaining the trains. These yards serve as a hub for parking and upkeep, reflecting the joint efforts to ensure the Orange Line’s smooth functioning.

During an engaging train tour, the Chinese media representatives had the opportunity to interact with the public directly. They learned about the perspectives and experiences of passengers, further highlighting the positive impact and popularity of the Orange Line within the community.

The visit not only underscored the cooperation between China and Pakistan in the successful operation and maintenance of the Orange Line but also celebrated the decade of progress under CPEC. It demonstrated the deepening friendship between the two countries, and the Chinese delegates were moved by the warm gestures and expressions of support from the Pakistani people.

Dr. Ren Yan, a senior journalist from the delegation, expressed his admiration for the view of Shalamar Garden from inside the train. He commended the efforts to preserve this historical symbol of Mughal civilization. The little girl at Dera Gujran station, who warmly greeted the Chinese representatives and posed for photos, exemplified the strong bonds and understanding between the children of Pakistan and their appreciation of the importance of China- Pakistan friendship.

The visit of the Chinese media delegation showcased the essence of CPEC - a collaboration that goes beyond economic and infrastructural development. It highlighted the mutual respect, cooperation, and cultural exchange that have blossomed between the two nations. The success of the Lahore Orange Line Metro stands as a symbol of the fruitful partnership between China and Pakistan, fostering a community of shared future.