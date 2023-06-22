Pakistan Navy marks World Hydrography Day

KARACHI - Pakistan Navy has observed World Hydrography Day (WHD) with enthusiasm and with an aim to create awareness on the importance of hydrography and its role towards blue economy and ultimately national growth. The WHD is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year to appreciate the work done in the field of hydrography to support safe navigation at open seas, ports and other protected marine areas. Every year a specific theme related to contribution of hydrography in world maritime affairs is orchestrated by International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO), said a news release on Wednesday.
This year, the theme of WHD is “Hydrography – underpinning the digital twin of the ocean”.