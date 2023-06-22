Thursday, June 22, 2023
Pakistan Navy marks World Hydrography Day

June 22, 2023
KARACHI   -   Pakistan Navy has observed World Hydrogra­phy Day (WHD) with enthusiasm and with an aim to create awareness on the importance of hydrography and its role towards blue econo­my and ultimately national growth. The WHD is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year to appreciate the work done in the field of hydrogra­phy to support safe navigation at open seas, ports and other protected marine areas. Every year a specific theme related to contribution of hydrog­raphy in world maritime affairs is orchestrated by International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO), said a news release on Wednesday.

This year, the theme of WHD is “Hydrography – underpinning the digital twin of the ocean”.

