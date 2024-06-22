Talks may result in toppling of PML-N govt, claims Imran

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan has said that any negotiations with the PML-N could result in the downfall of their government.

During an informal media chat at the hearing of the £190 million reference case, the incarcerated former PM expressed his desire to negotiate for Pakistan’s benefit, not for personal or governmental interests.

“I want to negotiate for Pakistan, not for myself or the government,” he said.

Imran reiterated his willingness to step back if it benefits the country, saying, “Convince me it benefits the country, and I will step back.”

He criticised the current government for not reducing expenses and failing to create an investment-friendly environment. “The country is in crisis,” the ex-PM said.

“The government has not reduced its expenses, which is troubling. The current government has failed to create an environment for investments.”

Imran argued that Pakistan needs a mandate-driven government for necessary reforms, pointing out that the current budget highlights the limitations of a non-mandated government. He condemned heavy taxation on professionals and the public, predicting severe impacts from the upcoming electricity bills.

Imran lamented the broken promises on load-shedding in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where power cuts are extensive.

He criticised the ongoing issue of electricity theft in various regions, questioning where the public should turn for solutions.