PAF pays tribute to 1965 war hero Air Cdre M M Alam

ISLAMABAD - While paying tribute to its Gha­zis and Martyrs, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a pro­mo on 1965 war hero Air Com­modore Mohammad Mahmood Alam (Late). Alam achieved the remarkable feat of down­ing 5 Indian Air force jets in un­der one minute during the 1965 war - a record that remains un­beaten till date. The legend­ary PAF pilot shot down five Indian fighter jets piloting his F-86 Sabre jet plane, becoming an ‘Ace in a Day’ on 7th Septem­ber 1965. In total, he achieved a feat of nine confirmed kills and two probables during a period of 11 days. The war hero was honoured with the prestigious ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’ with BAR for his outstanding performance in the 1965 war, said a press release.