PAF pays tribute to 1965 war hero Air Cdre M M Alam

ISLAMABAD - While paying tribute to its Ghazis and Martyrs, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a promo on 1965 war hero Air Commodore Mohammad Mahmood Alam (Late). Alam achieved the remarkable feat of downing 5 Indian Air force jets in under one minute during the 1965 war - a record that remains unbeaten till date. The legendary PAF pilot shot down five Indian fighter jets piloting his F-86 Sabre jet plane, becoming an ‘Ace in a Day’ on 7th September 1965. In total, he achieved a feat of nine confirmed kills and two probables during a period of 11 days. The war hero was honoured with the prestigious ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’ with BAR for his outstanding performance in the 1965 war, said a press release.