Thursday, October 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

One killed, four injured on road

Staff Reporter
October 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  A man was killed while four others sustained serious injuries in an accident in the area of Dijkot police station. Rescue 1122 Spokesman Zahid Latif said on Wednesday that two speeding vans collided with each other while saving a rickshaw on Sammundri Road. As a result, 32-year-old Sufiyan Ashfaq of Chak No 44-GB died on the spot whereas the Rescue 1122 shifted Sajjad Ali , Muhammad Irfan , Tariq Ali and Aqib Riaz to the Allied Hospital-II. The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under way, he added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1729657737.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024