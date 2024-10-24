One killed, four injured on road

FAISALABAD - A man was killed while four others sustained serious injuries in an accident in the area of Dijkot police station. Rescue 1122 Spokesman Zahid Latif said on Wednesday that two speeding vans collided with each other while saving a rickshaw on Sammundri Road. As a result, 32-year-old Sufiyan Ashfaq of Chak No 44-GB died on the spot whereas the Rescue 1122 shifted Sajjad Ali , Muhammad Irfan , Tariq Ali and Aqib Riaz to the Allied Hospital-II. The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under way, he added.