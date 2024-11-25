Educational institutions to remain closed in Islamabad on Monday

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad’s district administration has announced that all educational institutions in the federal capital will remain closed on Monday. “It is notified that all the public/ private educational institute shall remain closed on November 25 (Monday) with the revenue limits of Islamabad Capital Territory,” said a notification issued by the district administration on Sunday. The decision to close schools has been made in light of the current situation, the spokesperson said and added that the notification would apply to all educational institutions in the federal capital.