Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) being observed

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his loyal companions is being observed today, Monday, with deep religious respect, honoring their ultimate sacrifices for the sake of Islam.

Across the country, mourning processions are taking place in various cities and towns, paying tribute to the martyrs of Karbala. Comprehensive security measures have been put in place, with containers strategically placed around procession routes to ensure safety.

In Karachi, the main Chehlum procession will begin at Nishtar Park and follow its traditional route, concluding at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar. Extra police and Rangers personnel have been stationed in the Numaish area and its surroundings to maintain order.

As part of the traffic management plan, the road from Nishtar Park to the final destination at Imambargah Hussainia Irania near Kakri Ground is closed to vehicular traffic.

In Lahore, the main procession will start from Haveli Alif Shah and proceed through designated routes, concluding at Karbala Gamay Shah.

The Chehlum marks the 40th day after Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions, who were martyred by Yazidi forces in the Battle of Karbala in 61 A.H.

Mobile service suspended

Cellular and internet services have been suspended in Karachi and other parts of Sindh province as a security measure during Chehlum observances. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed that the suspension was carried out at the request of the Interior Ministry to maintain law and order.

Areas affected in Karachi include Saddar, Clifton, Defence, North Karachi, New Karachi, Ancholi, Liaquatabad, Gulbahar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shah Faisal Colony, and Malir. Services are also disrupted in other cities, including Hyderabad, Thatta, Dadu, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Rohri, and Larkana.