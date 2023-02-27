Share:

KARACHI - Tayyab Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi had dream debuts as Karachi Kings proved too good for table toppers Multan Sultans to topple them by 66 runs here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Sunday. Multan Sultans, playing their first match out of their home, were all out for a paltry 101 in 16.3 overs after they were set 168 to win. Tayyab had a fantastic PSL debut as the righthander scored 65 off 46 (eight fours and a six) after M Rizwan inserted Karachi Kings. He put a solid 109-run partnership with Matthew Wade, who scored 46 off 47.

Both were dismissed by Ihsanullah (2- 22), while Anwar Ali removed James Vince (27 off 12) as Karachi Kings made 167-3. The second half of the match was dominated by Karachi Kings’ spinners as Shoaib Malik (3-16), Tabraiz Shamsi (3- 18) and Imad Wasim (2-34) shared eight wickets among them, while left-arm pacer Akif Javed took 2-8.

The partnership of 41 between Shan Masood (25 off 16) and Muhammad Rizwan (29 off 25) was the only positive for Multan Sultans. The fall of the former in the fifth over sparked a collapse which no batter below the order could arrest. Tabraiz Shamsi was declared player of the match.