Wednesday, November 27, 2024
FIFA and Qatar Launch $50 Million Legacy Fund to drive global social impact

Azhar Khan
8:59 PM | November 27, 2024
Sports

FIFA, in partnership with Qatar, has unveiled a groundbreaking $50 million FIFA World Cup 2022 Legacy Fund aimed at delivering transformative social programs worldwide. 

Collaborating with global organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), World Trade Organization (WTO), and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, this initiative will extend the impact of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 beyond football, addressing critical global issues including refugee support, public health, education, and football development.

The Legacy Fund, announced during a high-profile virtual event featuring FIFA President Gianni Infantino and leaders from WHO, WTO, and UNHCR, will focus on four key pillars:

Refugees: Through UNHCR, programs will enhance access to services, improve social inclusion, and promote self-sufficiency for vulnerable communities.

Public Health: In collaboration with WHO, initiatives like Beat the Heat will mitigate health risks posed by extreme heat and climate-related hazards.

Education: Together with WTO, FIFA will support the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy Fund, empowering women entrepreneurs through digital tools.

Football Development: Aspire Academy and FIFA's Talent Development Scheme, led by Arsène Wenger, will scout and nurture young talent in developing countries.

“This Legacy Fund is proof of the lasting impact of the FIFA World Cup,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “It addresses pressing global challenges while leveraging football’s power to unite and inspire.”

H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, emphasized the long-term vision: “The World Cup was more than 28 days of football. This initiative seeks to tackle critical issues, creating meaningful change both regionally and globally.”

UNHCR's Filippo Grandi hailed the fund as a lifeline for displaced communities, while WHO's Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WTO's Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala underscored its potential to enhance health and empower women entrepreneurs, respectively. The fund will be implemented in partnership with Qatar's Supreme Committee, ensuring a global reach for this historic initiative.

