Babri Masjid to Ram Mandir

The 460 years old Babri Masjid named after first Mughal Emperor Babar was demolished in 1992 by radical Hindus, and activist of Sangh Paivar. The demolition of Masjid led to violence across India, which killed over 3000 innocent Muslims. Accord­ing to Hindu belief, Ram was born at the site of Babri Masjid. The archaeological survey of India in 2003 claimed that there is evidence of temple under Babri Masjid.

Although there was no consensus among the archaeologist, who carried out the survey. Two prominent archaeologists, namely Supriya Yarma and Jaya Menon objected the way government nomi­nated archaeologist carried out the survey. On November 9, 2019 the Indian Supreme Court ruled in favour of Hin­du side, allowing the construction of Ram Mandir. This was the time when Pakistan was welcoming thousands of Sikhs to their holiest place Kartarpur. The judgment was managed by the Indian government.

On August 5, 2020, the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for the construction of Ram Mandir. The Mandir is being built at a cost of 18,000 crore rupees the most expensive public monument in India. The Prime Minister Modi is all set to inaugurate incomplete Ram Janmabhoomi on 22 January (today). Thousands are expected to attend the inauguration, including politi­cians, saints, celebrities and representatives from differ­ent countries. The fascist Indian regime is playing politics in the run up to the general elections planned in May this year. This move and type created by the radical Hindus has deepened the divide between Muslims and Hindus. The fascist regime is using the event for electoral gains termed on a strategic move by the Indian intellectuals.

The main opposition party Congress and other political parties have decided not to attend the inauguration cere­mony. Some Hindu religious pundits have also oppressed to the so-called inauguration for political gains ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The fascist regime is playing politics in the name of Ram Mandir and religious event has been turned into a political event. The leader of Trinamool Con­gress Party Mamata Banerjee termed it a ‘gimmick show’. The radical Hindus under the patronage of fascist regime continue to make false claims about other Muslim histor­ic sites, and heritage. The fascist regime is peddling nar­ratives across India against Muslim heritage. Hindu group and radical historian claim up to 60,000 temples were de­molished under Muslim rule.

After inauguration of Babri Masjid, the next target is construction of Mandirs in Varanasi and Mathura after demolishing masjids. The Indian government has also decided to demolish the historic Sunehri Masjid in Del­hi on the pretext of facilitating traffic. Masojids in Vara­nasi and Mathura likely to face a similar fate that of Babri Masjid. The case Gyanvapi Masjid is in the court which has also been claimed by Hindus that it is built on the ruins of a temple in 1669 on the orders of Emperor Aurangzeb Alamgir. The other historic Muslim heritage sites on the hit list are the Sunehri Masjid in Mathura, the Bhojshala in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, The Teele Wali Masjid in Luc­know, Khawya Moeenuddin shrine in Ajmeer, the Qutub Minar and Taj Mahal. The lower and high courts in India are giving all the decisions in the favor of fascist of regime. All this is done to contrary to 1991 places to worship act which prevents conversion of worship place since the country’s independence in 1947.

The international community, West and human right or­ganisation must take steps to protect the rights of Mus­lims and their heritage across India. According to famous writer Khuswant Singh who wrote in his book ‘The End of India’ ‘unless a miracle saves us, the country will breakup’

Masud Ahmad Khan

The writer is a retired brigadier and freelance columnist. He tweets at @MasudAKhan6