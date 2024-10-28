Monday, October 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Nawaz Sharif departs for US medical treatment

Nawaz Sharif departs for US medical treatment
Web Desk
6:21 PM | October 28, 2024
National

After a two-day stay in London, former Prime Minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has left for the United States for medical treatment, accompanied by his personal physician, Dr. Adnan, and his son, Hassan Nawaz.

PML-N leaders, including Ahsan Dar and Zubair Gul, gathered at the Avenfield Apartments to see him off.

During a brief exchange with journalists, Nawaz declined to comment on his political aspirations and reserved his thoughts on the government’s performance, stating he would address these matters upon his return.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to stay in the US for four days on a private visit.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1730096838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024