Nawaz Sharif departs for US medical treatment

After a two-day stay in London, former Prime Minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has left for the United States for medical treatment, accompanied by his personal physician, Dr. Adnan, and his son, Hassan Nawaz.

PML-N leaders, including Ahsan Dar and Zubair Gul, gathered at the Avenfield Apartments to see him off.

During a brief exchange with journalists, Nawaz declined to comment on his political aspirations and reserved his thoughts on the government’s performance, stating he would address these matters upon his return.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to stay in the US for four days on a private visit.