PM orders PIA's restructuring to overcome losses

Shehbaz Sharif says PIA lost Europe, US routes due to irresponsible statements by PTI govt n PIA fleet will be increased to 49 from 27 in order to steer national airline out of crisis, PM told.

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if Wednesday constituted a high-level committee to work out the restructuring, reforma­tion and revival of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

He was chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the matters pertaining to the PIA, accord­ing to the PM Office. The com­mittee, headed by Finance Min­ister Ishaq Dar, would present its proposals and recommenda­tions to the Federal Cabinet af­ter Eidul Azha. The committee would also comprise Railways and Aviation Minister Khawa­ja Saad Rafiq, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce Minis­ter Syed Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the PM Jahanzeb Khan and secretary aviation.

The body would deliberate on different options for the restruc­turing and revival of the PIA. The aviation minister briefed the prime minister about the proposed route map and refor­mative measures for the uplift of the national flag carrier. The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the minister for the PIA's revival.

He viewed that the PIA had the capacity to overcome the loss­es. The meeting was told that the number of planes in the PIA fleet would have to be increased from 27 to 49, in order to steer the airline out of the crisis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said the PIA had lost the Europe and US routes owing to irresponsi­ble statements by the previous government, inflicting the loss of billions of rupees. He recalled that the incompetent ministers of the previous government had victimised international inves­tors, Chinese firms and Turkish businessmen. Calling the refor­mation process inevitable, the prime minister told the meeting that the PIA could only progress if run by professional and ad­ministrative experts purely on a profit-and-loss basis. The prime minister said the gov­ernment was heading toward a policy mechanism in which its role would be confined to the policy-making, and facili­tation of investors, business­men and companies. Federal ministers Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ad­visor Ahad Cheema and rele­vant authorities attended the meeting. Federal ministers Syed Naveed Qamar, Ishaq Dar and Ahsan Iqbal, SAPM Jahan­zeb Khan and others joined via video link. Prime Minister Mu­hammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday spoke to the Pres­ident of the Republic of Turki­ye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and felicitated the government and the people of Turkiye on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Reciprocating the prime minister’s sentiments, Presi­dent Erdogan extended warm Eid greetings to the people of Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The two leaders also reviewed bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkiye. They agreed that the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Coop­eration Council (HLSCC) to be held in Islamabad, would pro­vide a leadership driven and forward oriented impetus to further strengthen the close fraternal relations between the two countries, especially in the economic domain. “Pa­kistan-Turkiye relationship is underpinned by abiding bonds of religion, culture and history. Regular leadership level con­tact remains a defining feature of this strategic partnership,” it was further added.