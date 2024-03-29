President calls for strengthening Pakistan-UK ties

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) en­joy cordial relations, rooted in history and shared legacy, which have been reinforced by high-level interactions and people-to-people contacts over the years. He stressed the need to further strength­en trade and economic ties for the mutual benefit of the two friendly countries. The Pres­ident expressed these views while talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms Jane Marriott, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Thursday. Both of them ex­changed views on matters of bilateral importance. During the meeting, the President ex­pressed his warm sentiments for King Charles III and the Princess of Wales, Catherine Middleton, and wished them good health.Talking about the economic situation of the country, the President stat­ed that the stabilization of the economy was the priority with a key focus on employment generation and poverty allevi­ation. He highlighted that cli­mate change posed a serious challenge to Pakistan as it was among the most vulnerable countries to climate change. He informed the High Com­missioner that Sindh had man­grove forests, covering an area of 600,000 hectares, which supported the coastal ecosys­tem, besides contributing to environmental sustainability. He said that Pakistan had huge potential for solar and wind energy, and their proper utili­zation could help the country meet its energy requirements. Ms Jane Marriott felicitat­ed President Asif Ali Zardari on assuming the office of the President of Pakistan.