Annual urs of Hindu Saint Baba Siri Chand symbolising love and harmony in Thatta

THATTA - The annual Urs of Baba Siri Chand, a noted Sufi saint of the Hindu religion, is in full swing at Faqeer Goth in Thatta district. Sources revealed that Hindu pilgrims from every nook and corner of Sindh have started arriving in Thatta to participate in the rituals of the annual Urs. The venue where the festival is taking place is known as the “Palace of Baba Siri Chand.” Custodians of the temple located adjacent to the Palace of Baba Siri Chand informed this correspondent that pilgrims from different parts of the world have participated in the famous ritual of the annual festival this year. The iconic ritual of “Flag Hoisting” is attended not only by Hindus but also by a considerable number of local Muslims. Lalu Mal, an octogenarian, shared his insights on the significance of the Flag Hoisting Ritual, stating that it symbolizes Baba Siri Chand’s bravery, courage, and valor in protecting his followers from every agony and difficulty. A large number of women and children were also seen eagerly participating in various traditional rites. According to festival organizers, Dr. Suresh Kumar and Daryan Mal, “Baba Sri Chand’s temple holds immense historical and spiritual significance, attracting devotees from worldwide who come to pay homage, fulfill wishes, and offer sacrifices.” The event featured impressive theater and dance performances by local devotees, expressing their love and reverence for their spiritual guide, which drew a sizable local audience. Notably, Baba Siri Chand is the son of Baba Guru Nanak, the pioneer of the Sikh religion. The historic Palace of Baba Siri Chand, one of the district’s oldest monuments, regained its former glory after refurbishment in 1970.