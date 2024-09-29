Parliament has constitutional right to legislate: Talal Chaudhry

FAISALABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Senator Talal Chaudhry said on Saturday “the parliament has inherent and constitutional right to legislate, and we are trying to muster more than two-thirds majority to get passed the amendments”. Addressing a press conference at his residence on Saturday, he underlined the need for political stability and said that in that connection new amendment had become imperative. He said “we are political people. The PML-N and its partners believe in democracy, and we will allow the PTI to protest within the ambit of law”. He warned, “If anybody tries to sabotage the law and order, he will be dealt with an iron hand.”

He said the economy had been put on the right track, but the PTI activists were creating hurdles by taking anti-Pakistan steps. They were criticising chief justice of Pakistan to get undue benefit and derail the process of justice, he added.