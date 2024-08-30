Punjab cabinet approves relief in electricity bills

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet on Thursday approved two-month relief to the people in electricity bills consuming up to 500 power units.

Chairing the 14th meeting of the provincial cabinet, Maryam Nawaz said the promise of giving relief to people in electricity bills has also been fulfilled. The relief in electricity bills is meant for the residents of Punjab and Islamabad.

The cabinet ministers paid a rich tribute to Madam chief minister for giving this much-needed relief to the people. The provincial ministers said: “Madam chief minister has taken a historic step keeping in view economic difficulties of the people.” They also paid tributes to PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for his vision of giving relief worth Rs 46 billion to people in electricity bills, and thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for supporting the provincial government in providing this relief to people.

The chief minister stated that household consumers of Punjab and Islamabad consuming electricity from 200 to 500 units are being given a relief of Rs 14 per unit of electricity in August and September bills. She termed it a huge relief in electricity bills which has never been given before. “With this relief, two million electricity bills have reached consumers so far for payment. “On every bill, it is written that the original bill was this and after the relief from the Punjab government, it has been reduced this much.” She highlighted that more than 1.5 lakh consumers of Islamabad are also being given relief in their electricity bills.

The chief minister noted that relief in electricity bills is an urgent measure as a solar panel project is being launched for sustainable relief. “Electricity relief is not a favor to the people, it is their right,” she added.

Madam chief minister said that it is the responsibility of the government to solve the problems of every citizen of Punjab. “We are with them and will continue to support them. There is a very clear difference between those who work and those who talk instead. We thank Allah Almighty Who has always given us the opportunity to fulfill our promises.”

Addressing the political opponents in a sarcastic tone, he further stated: “Others advertised our relief of Rs 46 billion in electricity bills to people, for which I thank them. I was surprised to see their problem at giving relief to people in electricity bills. Press conferences were held, competitions were held, but I must thank them for promoting our project in public.”

The cabinet also approved Punjab’s first comprehensive Climate Resilient Punjab Vision and Action Plan 2024, on which Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb briefed the cabinet in detail.

She said: “Climate Resilient Punjab Vision and Action Plan is in line with the national and international agreements. In the first comprehensive policy in the country’s history, an action plan has been prepared on flood management, ecosystem infrastructure, food security, agriculture and heat wave. Green Cover, Biodiversity, Waste Management, Green Transport, Water Conservation and Departmental Action Plans have been included.”

The cabinet lauded Minister for Construction and Communications Soheib Malik and Secretary Sohail Ashraf for saving Rs 10 billion through e-tendering of the construction projects.” Madam chief minister said that there was no such example of transparency in the history of Punjab. She added that the impact of transparency and the end to corruption should be visible in the performance of institutions. She highlighted that there is corruption in every institution, the elimination of which is our responsibility.

The CM said: ”Corruption is a losing business, the money of corruption goes back as it comes.” She added,”Transparency is a hallmark of the PML-N government.”

Also, the provincial cabinet approved the formation of Punjab Zakat and Ushar Council. It dissolved the existing Punjab Bait-ul-Mal Council under the Punjab Bait-ul-Mal Act 1991, and approved the establishment of the new Baitul-Mal Council.

The cabinet gave approval to lease government land to Al Shifa Hospital for eye treatment in Lahore, besides approving Punjab Public Service Commission Annual Report for 2023. It also approved Annual Audit Report 2023-24 of Public Sector Enterprises of Punjab Government. The cabinet also gave approval to the Special Audit Report of Accounts of Punjab Government and District Governments for the years 2016-17, 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Provincial Ministers, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Secretaries and other officers concerned attended the meeting