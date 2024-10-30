Pakistan’s CJCSC General Shamshad Mirza strengthens defence ties with Azerbaijan

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza met with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and senior officials, including Defence Minister Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

In discussions, both sides emphasized the historical ties and common interests shared by Pakistan and Azerbaijan, exploring expanded cooperation in defense and security.

General Mirza underscored the significance of enhanced military collaboration between the two nations, reaffirming a mutual commitment to regional peace and stability.

Azerbaijani leaders praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and expressed interest in deepening the partnership across various defense domains.