Sunday, March 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Christian community celebrating Easter today

Christian community celebrating Easter today
Web Desk
10:48 AM | March 31, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

The Christian community is celebrating the Easter festival today with special prayer ceremonies across the world.

Special prayer ceremonies were arranged in different Churches of the country. Security arrangements were also made around Churches to prevent any untoward incident.

The day started with special religious rituals, prayers and an exchange of greetings with messages of goodwill and prosperity.

Easter is one of the most festive events among Christians worldwide which commemorates Jesus Christ’s resurrection from death, according to the Bible.

Just like any other festival, Easter Sunday also precedes special preparations by the people from different age groups including men, women and children.

The Christians celebrating the festival in Pakistan receive heartfelt greetings from their countrymen which manifests a great atmosphere of good religious and cultural harmony in the country.

All provincial police departments make special security arrangements to provide security cover to the minority communities on their festivals or special prayers.

Sindh CM, Japanese envoy discuss progress of Rs8.5b JICA projects

Special services are hosted at different places across the country where the believers attend prayers for salvation, and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The state of Pakistan has constantly been taking administrative and legislative measures to protect the minorities’ rights to provide them a safe and free environment, without any discrimination.

Tags:

Web Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1711859949.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024