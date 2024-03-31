Christian community celebrating Easter today

The Christian community is celebrating the Easter festival today with special prayer ceremonies across the world.

Special prayer ceremonies were arranged in different Churches of the country. Security arrangements were also made around Churches to prevent any untoward incident.

The day started with special religious rituals, prayers and an exchange of greetings with messages of goodwill and prosperity.

Easter is one of the most festive events among Christians worldwide which commemorates Jesus Christ’s resurrection from death, according to the Bible.

Just like any other festival, Easter Sunday also precedes special preparations by the people from different age groups including men, women and children.

The Christians celebrating the festival in Pakistan receive heartfelt greetings from their countrymen which manifests a great atmosphere of good religious and cultural harmony in the country.

All provincial police departments make special security arrangements to provide security cover to the minority communities on their festivals or special prayers.

Special services are hosted at different places across the country where the believers attend prayers for salvation, and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The state of Pakistan has constantly been taking administrative and legislative measures to protect the minorities’ rights to provide them a safe and free environment, without any discrimination.