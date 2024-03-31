Irum Khan: Revolutionising glam

ISLAMABAD - Irum Khan is totally rewriting the beauty playbook in Islamabad, launching the trailblaz­ing Irum Khan Salon and Pivot Point Acad­emy in 2021. Her vibe? Turning a fiery passion for aestheticsinto a full-blown reality, sprin­kling in that unique flair and forward-thinking to craft spaces where glam meets art in the­coolest way possible. “Kicking off my salon adventure was just step one,” Irum says, “I was all in to merge beauty with creativity, mak­ing sure every touch we add screams inno­vation.” For Irum, the grind never stops – it’s like this wild, thrilling ride that fuels her soul and turbocharges her career. She’s on a con­stant dive into the latest beauty buzz, not just to up her game but to totally flip the industry on its head.Irum’s mis­sion? To ignite a fire in the upcoming beauty mavens, equipping them to splash fresh, edgy vibes across the scene. “Boosting the new gen is key,” she asserts, “It’s not just about doling out beauty tips; it’s about sculpting the trailblazers who’ll reshape our world.” At her salon, it’s all about the A-game, blending proven know-how

with her global beau­ty wisdom. Irum’s all about crafting a luxe, trustworthy oasis for beauty transforma­tions, where everyone scores that ultra-per­sonalized, cutting-edge treatment. Peering into the beauty future, Irum’s betting big on the new, fast-learning talents ready to take the industry by storm. Over at Pivot Point Academy, she’s mold­ing these fresh faces with top-tier training and mentorship, set­ting them up to spear­head the beauty evo­lution. But Pivot Point is more than a beauty school; it’s the gold standard in beauty education, with con­nections from Chicago to Karachi and Islam­abad, churning out the next wave of beauty leaders geared to dis­rupt the norm and sky­rocket global beauty standards. When she’s not shaping the beauty world, Irum’s all about embracing the great outdoors, from hiking to tennis, and diving into swimming and strength training – not just fun times but her secret sauce to stay­ing energized and bal­anced amid her hectic career life. Irum’s jour­ney? Irum Khan began her career in Attock, moving there after her marriage over two de­cades ago. She opened Beautiful Beauty Salon, facing challenges but ultimately succeed­ing through dedication and hard work. Khan furthered her exper­tise by obtaining cer­tifications in the US and Europe, training as both a beauty art­ist and an educator. Her success prompted a move to the capital, where she has become a well-known figure. She takes pride in her journey and evolu­tion. In the salon game, Irum’s big on trans­formative treatments, like K18 for lush locks and hydra facials for glowing skin, ensuring every client walks out not just looking but feeling absolutely re­born. She’s set on nur­turing a beauty brand marked by top-tier quality and unwaver­ing ethics to lay down a solid, ethical foun­dation for a thriving beauty career. “I’m all about setting trends and inspiring innova­tion,” Irum declares, highlighting her am­bition to lead with vi­sion and passion in the ever-evolving beauty industry.