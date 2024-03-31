Irum Khan: Revolutionising glam

ISLAMABAD - Irum Khan is totally rewriting the beauty playbook in Islamabad, launching the trailblazing Irum Khan Salon and Pivot Point Academy in 2021. Her vibe? Turning a fiery passion for aestheticsinto a full-blown reality, sprinkling in that unique flair and forward-thinking to craft spaces where glam meets art in thecoolest way possible. “Kicking off my salon adventure was just step one,” Irum says, “I was all in to merge beauty with creativity, making sure every touch we add screams innovation.” For Irum, the grind never stops – it’s like this wild, thrilling ride that fuels her soul and turbocharges her career. She’s on a constant dive into the latest beauty buzz, not just to up her game but to totally flip the industry on its head.Irum’s mission? To ignite a fire in the upcoming beauty mavens, equipping them to splash fresh, edgy vibes across the scene. “Boosting the new gen is key,” she asserts, “It’s not just about doling out beauty tips; it’s about sculpting the trailblazers who’ll reshape our world.” At her salon, it’s all about the A-game, blending proven know-how
with her global beauty wisdom. Irum’s all about crafting a luxe, trustworthy oasis for beauty transformations, where everyone scores that ultra-personalized, cutting-edge treatment. Peering into the beauty future, Irum’s betting big on the new, fast-learning talents ready to take the industry by storm. Over at Pivot Point Academy, she’s molding these fresh faces with top-tier training and mentorship, setting them up to spearhead the beauty evolution. But Pivot Point is more than a beauty school; it’s the gold standard in beauty education, with connections from Chicago to Karachi and Islamabad, churning out the next wave of beauty leaders geared to disrupt the norm and skyrocket global beauty standards. When she’s not shaping the beauty world, Irum’s all about embracing the great outdoors, from hiking to tennis, and diving into swimming and strength training – not just fun times but her secret sauce to staying energized and balanced amid her hectic career life. Irum’s journey? Irum Khan began her career in Attock, moving there after her marriage over two decades ago. She opened Beautiful Beauty Salon, facing challenges but ultimately succeeding through dedication and hard work. Khan furthered her expertise by obtaining certifications in the US and Europe, training as both a beauty artist and an educator. Her success prompted a move to the capital, where she has become a well-known figure. She takes pride in her journey and evolution. In the salon game, Irum’s big on transformative treatments, like K18 for lush locks and hydra facials for glowing skin, ensuring every client walks out not just looking but feeling absolutely reborn. She’s set on nurturing a beauty brand marked by top-tier quality and unwavering ethics to lay down a solid, ethical foundation for a thriving beauty career. “I’m all about setting trends and inspiring innovation,” Irum declares, highlighting her ambition to lead with vision and passion in the ever-evolving beauty industry.