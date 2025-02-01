12 Minutes across Pakistan

Ahmed Mamoor Amimi, a renowned Pakistani traveler and storyteller, has carved a unique space for himself in the world of digital media by showcasing Pakistan’s remarkable beauty and heritage. Through his lens, Amimi hasn’t just captured breathtaking landscapes; he has also given the world a closer look at the country’s vibrant culture and historical treasures. His groundbreaking video, “Pakistan in 6 Minutes”, released in 2018, became an instant hit, winning hearts both at home and abroad. It remains one of the most extraordinary tributes ever made to Pakistan.

The overwhelming response to this video encouraged Amimi to take his storytelling further by creating a sequel. Together, the two videos—a total of just 12 minutes—present an unforgettable journey through Pakistan’s natural wonders, bustling cities, and cultural landmarks. They offer a perspective rarely seen, one that shifts global perceptions of Pakistan and highlights its charm in a way that resonates deeply with audiences worldwide. From the snow-capped peaks of the Khunjerab Pass to the sun-kissed shores of the Arabian Sea, Amimi’s work covers the vast expanse of Pakistan’s beauty. His cinematic storytelling captures everything—majestic mountains, tranquil lakes, historic forts, golden deserts, lush green valleys, and vibrant cultural festivals. Whether it’s the towering mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan, the serene valleys of Azad Kashmir, or the architectural wonders of Punjab and Sindh, every frame feels like a love letter to Pakistan.

As a travel enthusiast myself, I couldn’t help but draw comparisons between Pakistan’s landscapes and some of the world’s most celebrated destinations while watching Amimi’s work. For instance, the dramatic charm of Moola Chotok in Balochistan rivals that of the Grand Canyon in the United States. The grandeur of Hingol National Park stands tall alongside Monument Valley, yet remains a hidden gem for global travelers.

The Karakoram Highway, with its awe-inspiring views, is no less majestic than Australia’s Great Ocean Road or the Pan-American Highway. Pakistan’s mighty Indus River flows with the same grandeur as the Nile or the Yangtze. Even the ancient Wall of Rani Kot, often called the “Great Wall of Sindh,” holds its own alongside the Great Wall of China. Meanwhile, destinations like Fairy Meadows, Deosai National Park, and Lalazar offer alpine beauty comparable to Switzerland, while Pakistan’s coastline boasts beaches as captivating as those in Zanzibar, Portugal, or Langkawi.

Beyond its natural beauty, Pakistan’s historical sites and cultural heritage are equally compelling. Ancient cities like Mohenjo-Daro, Harappa, and Taxila speak of a rich past that shaped human civilization. Mughal-era wonders such as the Badshahi Mosque and Lahore Fort showcase architectural brilliance, while sacred sites like Nankana Sahib and the Katas Raj Temples reflect the country’s religious and cultural diversity.

Pakistan’s wildlife is as diverse as its landscapes. The rugged mountains are home to the endangered snow leopard and the iconic markhor, while the Indus River shelters the rare Indus dolphin. Its national parks, forests, and rivers are havens for countless species of plants and animals, offering a glimpse into the country’s rich biodiversity.

Despite all this beauty, Pakistan remains overlooked on the global tourism map. While countries like Switzerland, the United States, and the Seychelles attract millions of visitors every year, Pakistan struggles to draw a fraction of that number. The reasons are well-known: political instability, security concerns, negative media portrayals, and a lack of infrastructure. Many pristine locations lack basic amenities, and poor accessibility makes it difficult for international tourists to explore these wonders. Additionally, conflicts in regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa further dampen Pakistan’s appeal as a safe travel destination.

However, this narrative can change. Pakistan has the potential to become a top tourist destination and a major contributor to the global tourism industry. Achieving this requires a comprehensive strategy focused on infrastructure development, branding, and policy reforms.

First, improving accessibility to remote locations is crucial. Building better roads to destinations like Fairy Meadows, Moola Chotok, and Kalam would make travel more convenient. Upgrading airports in places like Skardu, Chitral, and Gwadar into international hubs can attract global tourists. Establishing eco-friendly lodges, luxury resorts, and basic facilities in national parks and coastal areas can cater to a variety of travelers. Simplifying visa policies and introducing direct international flights to major cities and tourist spots would also make a significant difference.

Second, effective branding and promotion are essential. Pakistan needs to market its beauty and culture on international platforms. Partnering with travel influencers, bloggers, and filmmakers—like Amimi himself—can help showcase the country to global audiences. Hosting tourism expos and collaborating with platforms like Lonely Planet or Airbnb can also boost visibility. Additionally, developing niche tourism segments, such as religious tourism or adventure tourism, can attract diverse travelers.

Finally, public and private sectors must work together to create sustainable tourism policies. Investments in infrastructure, coupled with government subsidies for local tour operators, can kickstart this transformation. Encouraging private enterprises to invest in tourism-related projects can further fuel growth.

Ubaid Sahil

He writer is a student, activist, and columnist. He can be reached at ubaidsa9@gmail.com