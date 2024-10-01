As I reflect on the challenges facing today’s youth, one is­sue stands out as particularly con­cerning: procrastination. The wise words of Christopher Parker, “Pro­crastination is like a credit card: it’s a lot of fun until you get the bill,” resonate deeply in our fast-paced world. Procrastination has become a widespread habit among young people, leading to rushed work, poor performance, and missed opportunities.

The consequences of procras­tination are far-reaching. By de­laying tasks until the last minute, young people place themselves under unnecessary pressure, re­sulting in stress, anxiety, and burnout. This habit also hampers their ability to develop essential life skills such as time manage­ment, goal-setting, and self-disci­pline. Furthermore, procrastina­tion can lead to missed deadlines, lost opportunities, and stunted personal growth.

A recent experience of a friend serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of procrastination. Despite having ample time to complete a critical software programming task, he delayed it until the second-last day. The result was a rushed and subpar submission, leading to disappointing consequences.

It is crucial to address this issue and raise awareness among young people about the consequences of procrastination. Parents, educa­tors, and policymakers must col­laborate to provide young people with the tools and support they need to develop healthy habits and avoid procrastination.

Parents, in particular, play a vi­tal role in fostering responsibil­ity and accountability in their children. By prioritising their chil­dren’s studies and encouraging good study habits, they can help them avoid the pitfalls of procras­tination. Additionally, promoting positive role models and success stories can inspire young people to adopt healthier habits.

In conclusion, procrastination is a threat to the potential and well-being of today’s youth. It is our col­lective responsibility to address this issue and empower young peo­ple with the skills and habits nec­essary to succeed. By working to­gether, we can help the youth avoid the dangers of procrastination.

MOHAMMED SALEEM,

Hub.